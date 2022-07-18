CM YS Jagan Pitches to Lead Door-to-Door Campaign with Commitment

Amaravati: Making a strong pitch for continuation of the mass contact programme, ‘Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhutvam’, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the legislators and party members to lead the initiative with commitment, besides achieving the set targets.

Addressing the second workshop attended by Ministers, party in-charges and regional coordinators at his Camp Office here on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised on retaining power in coming general elections where lakhs of families are counting on them, as the government proved its mettle by improving people’s living standards with various welfare schemes and development works. Citing the YSRCP victories in Kuppam local body polls, he said that the party has to regain its power with better results, aiming for 175 seats.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said he was doing everything he can and ordered the MLA’s to work hard, as the government is doing its best in providing welfare schemes in a transparent manner without any corruption or discrimination. As this created a platform, he said that it is the responsibility of the MLAs to take it forward and achieve good results.

While asking the MLAs to focus on grievances received during the programme, the Chief Minister said that Rs 20 lakhs will be allocated to each secretariat for priority works considering the requests from the people. In addition to these, he allocated Rs 2 crore to each MLAs under Constituency Development Fund to MLAs from Chief Minister's Development Fund (CMDF) for taking forward the initiative more effectively.

The MLAs were ordered to visit seven secretariats in the coming month as part of the mass contact programme, besides participating for a minimum of 16 days to a maximum of 21 days. For monitoring the programme, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to appoint observers for 175 constituencies.

