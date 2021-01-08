CM YS Jagan to Perform Bhoomi Pooja For Nine Temples In AP

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday will perform bhumi pooja ceremony for reconstruction of Nine temples that were demolished in the previous government in Vijayawada.

The Chief Minister will also lay foundation stone for other eight development works of worth Rs 77 crore in Durga temple. He will unveil two plaques at 11.01 am tomorrow at the construction site of the Saneeswara Swamy Temple. Later, he will visit Durga Temple at Indrakeeladri.

Temples to be reconconstructed in Vijayawada are Rahu - Kethu Temple, Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple (on the way to Durga Temple), Sri Seethamma Vari Paadaalu, Dakshinamukha Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Saneeswara Swamy Temple, Sri Daasaanjaneya Swamy Vaari Temple, Boddu Bomma, Sri Veera Babu Swamy Temple (Near Police Control Room), Gosala Krishna Temple.