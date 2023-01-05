CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao
Yelamanchili (Anakapalli District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao, here on Thursday.
The Chief Minister, who arrived here from Tadepalli, consoled the bereaved family members and spoke to Tulasi Rao's wife and son Adari Anand, who is the YSRCP Visakhapatnam West constituency coordinator.
In Pics: CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao