CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao 

January 05, 2023

Yalamanchili: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his compassion towards the ill and suffering families by instantly instructing the District Collector Ravi Pattanshetti to take steps and provide help. Following the Chief Minister's instructions, the Collector has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to the suffering families from CMRF. Anakapalli RDO AG Chinni Krishna handed over cheques to the suffering families at the local Tahsildar office.