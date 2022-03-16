CM YS Jagan Pays Rich Tributes To Potti Sriramulu On His 121st Birth Anniversary

Amravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to ‘Amarajeevi’ Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary at Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Ministers Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, RTI Commissioner Repala Srinivas, Aryavysya Corporation Chairman Kuppam Prasad, AP Environmental Development Corporation Chairman Gubba Chandrashekar and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, YSRCP celebrated the birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu at the party central office by paying rich tributes to the freedom fighter.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarulu said Potti Sriramulu was a great leader who started a fast-unto-death to put pressure on the central government for a separate state for Telugu-speaking areas of the Madras Presidency. He said Sriramulu visited Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and became ardent Gandhian and participated in Salt Satyagraha.

The MLC said Sriramulu had fought demanding entry for Dalits into temples in Nellore. The MLC recalled the journey of Potti Sriramulu’s fight for the formation of Andhra State where he fasted for 58 days for a separate Telugu state. MLC Lella Appi Reddy said everyone, regardless of caste, region and religion respects Potti Sriramulu and added that his life is an inspiration to others.

MLA Maddala Giridhar, Tirupati Smart City Chairperson Naaramalli Padmaja, Navaratnalu programmes implementation Vice Chairman Sri Narayana Murthy and other party leaders were present on the occasion.