Amaravati: Finance Minister B Rajendranath, along with Industries Minister G Amarnath called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister has congratulated the Ministers and the officials of the Industries Department on the successful conduct of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

During the Summit, Andhra Pradesh has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 13.41 lakh crore, involving 378 proposals, which would provide employment to nearly six lakh people.

The State Government has already taken steps towards execution of the MoUs. A Committee has been constituted by the Chief Minister which will be chaired by the Chief Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the committee should meet twice in a week and directed the Ministers and officers to evolve necessary steps towards the implementation of the MoUs agreed upon in the summit.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Karikal Valaven, Director of Industries Dr G Srijana and AP High Grade Steels Limited MD S Shanmohan were also present.

Also Read: AP BJP Hails AP GIS Summit in Vizag