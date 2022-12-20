CM YS Jagan to Participate in Christmas Celebrations in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Darshi in Prakasam district and Vijayawada on Tuesday. The Chief Minister will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 10 am and reach Darshi town at 11 am. He will attend the wedding reception of YSRCP MLA Maddisetty Venugopal’s son.

He then leaves for Tadepalli at 1 pm. CM Jagan will take part in the Christmas celebrations at Aplus convention hall at 5.30 pm organised by the state government.

