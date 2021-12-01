In a humane gesture, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure support and stand by the family of renowned lyricist Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry who died of lung-related complications in a Hyderabad hospital on Tuesday.

He is said to have issued directions to this effect during a meeting with the CMO officials on Wednesday morning, where he told them to see to that the burden of hospital expenses does not fall on the family and that the entire cost should be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also directed the authorities to look into allotting land to one of the family members of the noted Tollywood lyricist.

Family members of the Seetharama Sastry have expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for this gesture.

On Tuesday YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned the sudden demise of legendary Tollywood Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. He said that Sirivennela was a valuable asset to the Telugu film industry. His expression of words in Telugu will remain etched in the hearts of people forever, he added, and that his absence would be an irreplaceable loss to the Telugus.

సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామశాస్త్రిగారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటూ, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 30, 2021

