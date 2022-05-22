CM YS Jagan Opens AP Pavilion at Davos, Meets Captains of Industries

Davos: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a busy day at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 here on Sunday meeting dignitaries, Captains of industries besides inaugurating the AP Pavilion showcasing the investment opportunities in the State. The Chief Minister inaugurated the AP Pavilion which has the slogan ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’ which depicts the prowess of the State for the flow of investments and explains the various policies of the Government besides the geographic advantage with the long coastline among other thrust areas for business partnerships.

Initially the Chief Minister held discussions with Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF on the potential areas including transforming governance, investing in future areas of education, healthcare, skilling, economic growth and recovery, infrastructure development, port-led industrialization, and how the WEF platform can be leveraged to meet environmental and social governance objectives of the State.

Prof. Schwab was impressed at the potential of Andhra Pradesh, considered as the Food Hub of India and has the largest rice belt. He emphasised the important role which could be played by the state in addressing the food shortages.

Prof. Schwab, the German born Engineer, welcomed the advanced manufacturing partnership, and extended commitment of the WEF in meeting the objectives laid out in the agreement.

Later, the Chief Minister met Dr. Shyam Bishen, Head of Health and Healthcare, WEF and discussed collaborating with the Forum on healthcare, biotechnology and innovation.

He hailed the initiatives taken by Government of Andhra Pradesh in building a resilient healthcare system through the YSR Village Health Clinics for every 2,000 population, Village / Ward Secretariats decentralised system, ensuring schemes and service benefits to all citizens, Universal Health Coverage - Dr. YSR Aarogyasri - end-to-end cashless health care services, among others.

The Chief Minister also identified the Forum as a platform to explore fruitful partnerships to scale-up the state-wide health initiatives and also explore setting up of the multi-specialty hospitals across the districts.

During the meeting with Hans-Paul Burkner, Chairman of BCG, they discussed the opportunities emerging in India and specifically, Andhra Pradesh with the global diversification of supply-chains and emphasised the importance of having a single-point interface to ensure seamless facilitation of investments. He regarded availability of land and transparent labour contracts as of utmost importance to global investors, in addition to accessibility to connectivity and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister has emphasised that the state’s ranking of #1 also accounts for the feedback of the investors in the EoDB ratings, and given the port-led infrastructure and accessibility to the ports, Andhra Pradesh is the ideal destination acting as the gateway to the east.

Mr. Burkner also regarded the investments and initiatives being taken by the state in ensuring primary education and healthcare is reached to all, and skill development programmes with efficient labour contracts will attract investors to the state. He also emphasised the importance of existing investors being ambassadors of the state and consistent communication with the industry partners would help promote the opportunities in the state.

The Chief Minister also met Pedro Gomez, Head of Shaping the Future Mobility, WEF, and inked a pact. Goutam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group met the Chief Minister. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray also met the Chief Minister at the Summit. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Industries Minister G Amarnath and other officials are part of the delegation from the State.