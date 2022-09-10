Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, on behalf of the state government, will present ‘pattu vastrams’ to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara on September 27, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said. He said the Chief Minister will also inaugurate the brand new Parakamani Bhavan on September 28.

After wrapping up the Dial Your EO program, Dharma Reddy told reporters that the CM will also participate in the Pedda Sesha vahana on the night of September 27. Parakamani Bhavan was built at a cost of Rs 23 crore donation. It has all ultra modern facilities for counting coins, currencies and strong rooms, the TTD EO said.

Elaborating the TTD’s plans to propagate the Sanatan dharma, Dharma Reddy said the TTD Board has decided to build 1342 temples in remote areas for the benefit of SC/ST/BC and fishermen communities. In the first phase, 502 temples have been built and work has begun in coordination with Samarasata seva Foundation to build 111 temples in the second phase at a cost of Rs 10 lakhs for each temple, he added.

The official further informed that the TTD has so far sanctioned funds from the trust for the rejuvenation of 110 ancient and dilapidated temples in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu also.

Arjita Sevas in Hyderabad

TTD will conduct Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam in Hyderabad between October 11 and 15, Dharma Reddy said adding all Arjita Sevas being performed here will be taken to the doorsteps of devotees at different cities. He further stated that Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam was conducted successfully in Nellore in August.

