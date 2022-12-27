Amaravati: Reading between the lines has been the diction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has scripted a new chapter in the education sector with his reforms to transform Government schools into a tidy cradle of comfort for education and infused modernity with digitalization besides pooling all resources needed to prepare the future citizens to enter the competitive world with confidence.

The year has seen the schools transform into neat places of learning under Nadu Nedu and a plethora of welfare schemes from Amma Vodi to Vidya Deevana besides English Medium, CBSE syllabus, and tabs with Byjus content, not to forget the Jagananna Goru Mudda with a yummy menu.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the only Chief Minister in the country who braved many obstacles to bring in reforms including digitalization of classrooms besides the introduction of the subject-teacher concept, English as the medium of instruction in schools, distribution of tabs for 8th class students and teachers had instilled high volumes of self-confidence among students and their parents.

The reforms could be seen as a clear signal sent out about his commitment to improving the academic standards of the student community to prepare for the forward march in a fast-changing competitive world by taking the Right to Education concept seriously.

While the Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidyadeevena, Jagananna Goru Mudda, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programs helped the state reduce drop-out rate in schools, the introduction of English as the medium of instruction and the subject-teacher concept helped students from the lower strata of society feel confident that they too can compete with students from the corporate schools in various competitive examinations.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the implementation of various educational policies not less than a dozen times in the year 2022, ensured that the official machinery has worked hard to reach targets. During the course of the year, the government disbursed Rs.1,403 crore under Jagananna Vidya Devena benefitting around 11 lakh students for pursuing higher education, Rs 6,595 crore under Amma Vodi to benefit 82.31 lakh students, and distributed Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to 47.4 lakh students at a cost of Rs. 931 crore.

Capping it all, the Chief Minister, on Dec 21 coincided with his birthday, distributed 5.18 lakh tabs worth Rs. 688 crore along with Rs. 778 crore worth Byju’s premium content to 4, 59, 564 students of 8th class and 59, 176 teachers in Bapatla district.

The Chief Minister who never lost an opportunity to stress the necessity of imparting quality education to government school students to make them competent and on par with corporate school students succeeded in ensuring that tabs containing premium Byju’s content were distributed to 8th class students and teachers within a short span of 6 months after entering into a pact with the online teaching giant.

Taking Andhra Pradesh further to the forefront in the educational sector among all the states in the country, he saw to it that new guidelines were introduced in the year for students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad under the Videsi Vidya Deevena Scheme. The young and dynamic Chief Minister, who never gets tired of exhorting the students to become top-notch professionals, considers the expenditure incurred on education as the prime investment for the future as education is the only asset that can be passed on to the next generation.

The Chief Minister, who looks determined to eradicate class discrimination and implement the rights of every child to learn quality education which includes the right to learn English which is not the exclusive domain of the elite class, will remain a good uncle to all students and an elder brother to all mothers.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Distributes E-tabs To 5 Lakh Students, Ushers Digital Revolution