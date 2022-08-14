CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls On Chief Justice of AP High Court

Aug 14, 2022, 21:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy called on Chief Justice of AP High Court, Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister had paid a visit to convey his condolences to Justice Mishra who lost his mother recently. 


Read More:

Tags: 
Ap high court
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YS Bharati
Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra
Advertisement
Back to Top