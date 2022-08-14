CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls On Chief Justice of AP High Court
Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy called on Chief Justice of AP High Court, Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra here on Sunday.
The Chief Minister had paid a visit to convey his condolences to Justice Mishra who lost his mother recently.
హైకోర్టు ప్రధాన న్యాయమూర్తి జస్టిస్ ప్రశాంత్కుమార్ మిశ్రాను పరామర్శించిన సీఎం వైయస్ జగన్ దంపతులు.
ఇటీవల కన్నుమూసిన జస్టిస్ మిశ్రా తల్లి నళినీ మిశ్రా
విజయవాడలోని సీజే నివాసానికి వెళ్ళి పరామర్శించిన సీఎం దంపతులు శ్రీ వైయస్ జగన్, శ్రీమతి వైయస్ భారతి. pic.twitter.com/Ga8A1mYvje
