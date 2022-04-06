NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to discuss sanctioning of various national highway projects to the state apart from other issues in an hour-long meeting with Union Transport Minister.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to extend support to Visakhapatnam - Bhogapuram beach corridor project for providing better connectivity and boost Tourism and said the officials are preparing better plans for the project as directed by the Union Minister during his recent visit to the state.

The Chief Minister said the construction works of the western bypass in Vijayawada are on a brisk pace and urged the Union Minister to take measures to link this road to CRDA grid Road.

He said the state government has identified the lands and is ready to give for Multi-Model Logistic Park related to Vijayawada western bypass and asked the Union Minister to help to prepare DPR and move forward in this regard and added to take measures to prepare DPR and expedite works related to Vijayawada eastern bypass.

The Chief Minister said Central Transportation Department has sanctioned 20 ROBs for the state and urged the Union Minister to sanction another 17 ROBs for the state.

The Chief Minister has requested the Union Minister to take steps for the construction of 1,723 km of national highways connecting various tourist destinations, industrial nodals, and special economic zones in the state and appealed for the construction of these roads connecting the centers of the newly formed districts.

The Chief Minister said the state tourism department has sent proposals for the construction of 14 ropeways across the state of which two were approved and requested the Union Minister to approve the remaining proposals.

The Chief Minister will be returning to his Tadepalli camp office after completing his two-day visit to the national capital. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Central ministers on Tuesday evening during his stay in Delhi.

He called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought early implementation of the pending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He requested the Union Home Minister to expedite the division of assets listed under Schedules IX and X of the Act, official sources said.

In a meeting with the Union Jal Shakti Minister, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister requested clearance of the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,000 crore for the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Earlier he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several key issues related to the state including Polavaram project, Kadapa Steel Plant, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, and arrears from Telangana Discoms to the State among others.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls on PM Modi, Seeks Polavaram Revised Cost Estimates