AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the extension of a pilot project under which medical expenses exceeding Rs 1,000 will come under the purview of Arogyasri to six more districts on Thursday, July 16. Initially, the government launched the YSR Arogyasri scheme as a pilot project in the West Godavari district in January, with an increasing total number of medical ailments to 2,200. Now, the scheme will be implemented in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa and Kurnool districts.

Speaking on this occasion, YS Jagan said that the Arogyasri scheme will be made applicable to those having five lakhs as their annual income. Stating that a grading system will be implemented for the hospitals, YS Jagan said, Andhra Pradesh is the only state which brought COVID-19 treatment under Arogyasri.

About 1,42,00,000 Arogya Sri cards were issued in the state till date and also hospitals infrastructure were revamped under the Nadu-Nedu program, the chief minister said.

The CM also said that the scheme will be made applicable if the medical expenditure crosses Rs 1,000. He also pointed out that the state has cleared the pending bills by the previous government to the network hospitals.

"Although only 1,059 procedures were provided during the previous government, now it has included 2,200 medical ailments. Additional Arogya Sri services will be made available in all the districts of the state soon. And also 27 teaching hospitals will be set up in the state," YS Jagan added.