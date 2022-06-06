AMARAVATI/ PALNADU: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to launch the YSR Yantra Seva scheme and launch the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant in Palnadu tomorrow on June 7.

According to the schedule released by the CMO, YS Jagan would reach Guntur by helicopter and proceed to Chuttugunta where he would launch agriculture equipment, including tractors as part of the YSR Yantra Seva scheme. Later, he would drive to Naidupet to inaugurate the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant. The Chief Minister was likely to address a meeting there and the district police and revenue officials are making arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit on Tuesday.

Under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme, the Chief Minister would be distributing tractors and harvesters. As part of the state-wide mega mela, 3,800 tractors, and 320 combined harvesters would be distributed and an amount of Rs 175.61 Crore subsidy would be given to 5,262 farmers' group accounts. He would also inaugurate the Jindal Waste To Energy project in Kondaveedu near Naidupet there.

The Chief Minister would start from Tadepalli at 10:00 AM and reach the Chuttugunta Centre at 10:40 AM. He would launch the YSR Yantra Seva by flagging off the tractors and harvesters. He will reach Kondaveedu at 12 in the afternoon and then launch the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant and also the Pylon installed there between 12:15 -12:30. After the programme, he will return to his residence at Tadepalli at 1:05 PM as per the schedule shared by the CMO.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan To Attend TTD Venkateshwara Temple Samprokshana On June 9 At Amaravati