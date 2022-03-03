CM YS Jagan, Jal Shakti Minister To Inspect Polavaram R&R Works Tomorrow

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will visit the Polavaram project and inspect the Polavaram Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) Colonies on Friday. Jal Shakti Minister and the Chief Minister would review the works under the Polavaram project.

As part of the tour, the Chief Minister will drop by Indukuru Colony in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district, followed by Thaduvay Colony in West Godavari district and shall interact with the residents. Later, both the leaders will visit the Polavaram dam to oversee the work progress. Local administration and police have made elaborate security arrangements for the visit.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh Government had also sought earlier approval of revised cost estimates for the project, which were already cleared by the technical advisory committee and Central Water Commission (CWC). The revised estimated cost approved by CWC for the year 2017–18 is at Rs. 55,548.87 crore and is pending investment clearance and release of funds.

The State government will appeal to the CWC to direct that the pending designs be approved on a war footing. It may be recollected that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January and the YSRCP MPs also held a meeting with him during the budget session seeking to release pending funds and expedite the project.