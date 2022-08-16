CM YS Jagan Invited to Kanipakam Brahmotsavams

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to participate in the Brahmotsavams of Sri Vara Sidhi Vinayaka Swamy of Kanipakam to be held from August 31 to September 20 and a special ritual to be held after the event.

The Chief Minister was given Vedasirvadam and the invitation.

MLA MS Babu, Temple Committee Chairman A Mohan Reddy, EO MV Suresh Babu and other officials were among those who invited the Chief Minister.

