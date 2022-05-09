CM YS Jagan Invited for Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamy's Birthday Celebrations

Amaravati: Representatives of Avadhoota Datta Peetham have met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office and invited him to attend 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamy.

Datta Peetham Executive Trustee H V Prasad and Trustee T Ramesh presented the invitation to the Chief Minister. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy was present on the occasion. It may be noted here the spiritual head Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamy will turn 80 on May 26, 2022.

