CM YS Jagan Interacts With YSRCP Mylavaram Cadre

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with YSRCP activists of Mylavaram assembly constituency and called them to reach out to the people to explain the welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, he said that party activists should examine whether every scheme is reaching to people or not. "We have provided welfare schemes to 89 percent of the houses in Mylavaram constituency. Our target is to achieve 175 constituencies in the ensuing elections that can be achieved through door-to-door campaigns. In these three and a half years, around Rs 900 crore has reached the houses of the constituency through Direct Cash Transfer (DBT) under various schemes", he said.

While participating in the door-to-door programs, the activists should identify the people in the wards who are not getting benefited out of the schemes even if they are eligible and ensure the implementation of schemes for them during the door-to-door campaign, he said. On the other hand, Rs 20 lakh was allocated for development works in each secretariat. Booth committees will be appointed from January with each Secretariat as a unit.

Three conveners for each Secretariat. One of them is a woman who will be identified by the respective MLA. For this, 50 houses will be mapped and a male and one female cadre will be in charge to carry the party message, besides providing publicity material, he said adding that all the village chiefs and secretariat committee convenors should visit every doorstep in the coming 16 months.

Highlighting the welfare activities in the villages, he said that revolutionary changes were brought in the villages by establishing an English medium school and revamping the schools under the Nadu -Nedu program. In the next six months digital classrooms will be introduced in the schools. Apart from that, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, Village Clinics and Family Doctor concept are also changing the outline of the villages, he said.

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, Party regional coordinators Alla Ayodhyarami Reddy (MP), Marri Rajasekhar (former MLA) and others were also present.

