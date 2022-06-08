CM YS Jagan Interacts With UPSC Toppers from AP

Jun 08, 2022, 20:53 IST
- Sakshi Post

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated and interacted with the candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Service exams 2021 from the state. The USPC toppers met the Chief Minister at the camp office here on Wednesday.


Tags: 
UPSC Rankers
Andhra Pradesh
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
