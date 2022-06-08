CM YS Jagan Interacts With UPSC Toppers from AP
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated and interacted with the candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Service exams 2021 from the state. The USPC toppers met the Chief Minister at the camp office here on Wednesday.
క్యాంపు కార్యాలయంలో ముఖ్యమంత్రిని శ్రీ వైయస్.జగన్ను కలిసిన సివిల్స్ విజేతలు. వారిని అభినందించిన సీఎం. ప్రజలకు మెరుగైన సేవలందించడంలో కృషిచేయాలన్న ముఖ్యమంత్రి. pic.twitter.com/Zkk5o4dzZh
— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 8, 2022