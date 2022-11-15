CM YS Jagan Interacts with North Visakhapatnam Cadre 

Amaravati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with Party activists of Visakhapatnam North assembly constituency and called on them to prepare for the polls taking forward the good work done during the past 3.4 years

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, he discussed the development and implementation of welfare schemes in the constituency and enquired about the problems of the activists. He stressed on the role of party activists in conducting door-to-door programmes of the government in each and every ward and every doorstep.

Reiterating that 98 percent of the promises mentioned in the manifesto were implemented, the Chief Minister said that the party cadre should reach out to the people and strive for achieving the goal of winning a total of 175 constituencies across the state. Visakhapatnam is the largest city in the state. Even in the North Visakhapatnam constituency schemes have been implemented in 76 percent of the houses.

Out of 1.05 lakh houses, about 80,000 houses have received schemes in a transparent manner. "We should all think in such situations, why 175 out of 175 is not possible", Jagan Mohan Reddy said. While participating in the door-to-door programs, the activists should identify the people in the wards who are not getting benefited out of the schemes even if they are eligible and ensure the implementation of schemes for them, he said.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam District President Mutthamsetty Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam North Constituency Coordinator KK Raju were also present.

Also Read: CM KCR Rules Out Early State Assembly Elections in Telangana

