Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited some flood-affected villages in BR Ambedkar Konaseema District and interacted with the flood victims.

As the flood-hit lanka villages were submerged in water and remained cut off with other areas, the Chief Minister sailed on a narrow flat-bottomed boat to reach those inaccessible areas and travelled on a tractor to navigate the slush and slippery roads leading to the villages to meet the flood-affected people.

As part of his tour, CM YS Jagan visited Pucchakayalavaripeta, G Pedapadi, Buragulanka, Vadevupalli, Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, and Mekalapalem villages and interacted with the villages and asked the affected people whether they were getting relief materials properly. He also asked the people about the quality of assistance being rendered at government relief camps. The CM asked people how many marks can be given to the District Collector for his work in the flood-ravaged region.

The flood victims informed the Chief Minister that the volunteers were helpful and giving proper attention to every affected individual’s needs. The CM YS Jagan instructed the officials to distribute the ration supplies and daily essentials to all flood-affected families without delay. The Chief Minister assured the flood victims to disburse crop loss compensation during this season itself.

“The enumeration of crop loss will be completed in 15 days. The compensation will be paid at the earliest,” the CM told the flood victims. He also assured them to construct a bridge across river Vasista at G Pedapudi lanka to reach island villages.

Video of the Day Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy @ysjagan was on a tour of flood affected areas and a small child tried to take a pen out of his pocket during this time. See for yourself what happened after that. pic.twitter.com/RWOSxwSaXG — Udit Goel (@goel_udit) July 26, 2022

Also Read: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Reviews Progress of Various Institutions Being Set Up in Andhra Pradesh

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said that the previous government ignored the relief measures and went to the villages to pose for pictures and to gain publicity. He stated that the current government ensured to provide ration supplies, along with financial aid to all the victims, besides providing resources to the district authorities for taking up relief measures.

On this occasion, he promised to redevelop the roads and bridges damaged due to the flood along with a bridge at G Pedapudilanka. After his visit in the villages, he reviewed the rescue operations with the officials at Rajahmundry.

The Chief Minister will stay at Rajahmundry R&B Guest House and shall visit other flood-affected villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts on Wednesday. CM Jagan will review the rescue operations with the officials of the Godavari Region after the tour. Earlier on July 15, the Chief Minister had conducted an aerial survey in Godavari flood-affected areas.

