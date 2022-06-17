Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the job calendar at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. He held a detailed review meeting with the officials on the recruitment drives carried over the last one year and the posts that are still vacant. The officials shared the details of the posts filled as per the job calendar. The Chief Minister evaluated the recruitment done in the backlog posts in APPSC, medical, health and family welfare departments, higher education and other departments in a comprehensive manner.

After reviewing the progress in the job calendar, the Chief Minister YS YS Jagan instructed the officials to prepare a plan of action to fill in the remaining posts within the stipulated time. The officials were directed to complete the recruitment process for the vacant posts in the medical and health department by the end of this month. Instructions were also given to fill the vacant posts of Associate Professors in the higher education department by September and the posts in the APPSC by March.

Reminding that the state government is spending a lot of money to improve the infrastructure in the field of health and education, the Chief Minister made it clear that if the vacant positions are not filled in time, the efforts will go in vain and the benefits will not reach the people.

Stressing on the need for transparency and efficiency in the recruitment of teaching posts in higher education, YS Jagan said whether it is for regular posts or contractual posts, appointments should be done in a transparent manner.

Action plan for Police recruitment

The Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the recruitment of posts in the police department. He said that officials of the police department and the finance department should hold a coordination meeting and prepare an action plan as soon as possible.

DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, Special CS (Finance) SS Rawat, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Development) AR Anuradha, Water Resources Principal Secretary Shashibhushan Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Muddada Ravichandra, Social Welfare Secretary MM Naik, College Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar, Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta were present in the review meeting. GAD Secretary (Services and HRM) H Arun Kumar and other senior officials were also present.

