CM YS Jagan Inaugurates Marque Companies in EMC Tirupati

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation and inaugurated marque companies in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Vikrutamala Village near here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) signed MoUs with POTPL Electronics a subsidiary company of TCL Corporation, Zetwerk Technologies, Techbulls, and SmartDV Technologies.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that a total of six projects with over Rs 4000 crore investment and 20,000 jobs have come to Andhra Pradesh, of which three companies have been inaugurated and foundation was laid to another three companies. In regard to the companies that were inaugurated, he stated that the TCL company had invested Rs 1230 crore for manufacturing TV panels and mobile display units by employing over 3,200 people.

Further, he inaugurated the Foxlink manufacturing unit that manufactures USB Cables and Circuit Boards, with an investment of Rs 1,050 crore and created 1,200 jobs. Also, he inaugurated Sunny Opotech that manufactures camera lens in cell phones and invested Rs 280 crore and created employment to 1200 people.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation to Dixon Technologies Unit that manufactures Television Sets, which came forward to invest Rs 110 crore and generate 850 jobs. Also, he laid foundation to another unit of Foxlink India Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 300 crore and 1200 jobs. On this occasion he extended full support to the companies for smooth operations.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath, Narayana Swamy, MLAs Chivireddy Bhasker Reddy, B Madhusudan Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion.

