CM YS Jagan to Inaugurate New Districts on April 2

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh district reorganisation process will complete by April 2. The state government is likely to issue a final notification on the formation of new districts. Meanwhile, the locations for setting up government offices in the district headquarters have been identified. In addition to this, the Collectors, Joint Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have also been appointed. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally inaugurate the 13 newly formed districts on the auspicious Ugadi day (April 2).

With the administrative work set to begin in the new districts, it is expected that revenue divisions would increase. The police departments have also begun the exercise of the division of force. Similarly, the Finance department is also completing the staff division to meet the requirements of new districts. Sources said the government has taken into consideration the objections and requests from people on the draft notification on the new districts. It is said the state government is looking into the objections and requests from people pertaining to the changes in district names and mandals formation.