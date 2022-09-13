CM YS Jagan Holds Health Review Meet: Upgrade Cancer Treatment Infrastructure in AP 

Amaravati: Giving major thrust to the prevention and treatment of cancer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the health department to set up an oncology department in all medical colleges of the state.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday. It was also decided to set up oncology departments in the new medical colleges that are currently being established in the state.

“Build and strengthen the government healthcare facilities in the state and people would avail the Aarogyasri services at our hospitals. It is a win-win situation for the state if we set up the oncology departments in all medical colleges for prevention and treatment. It will help us with more PG seats along with the resources to treat the patients at government facilities,” the Chief Minister said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Andhra Pradesh government’s expenditure on cancer treatments has seen a significant increase over the last seven years. The state’s expenditure for cancer treatment has increased four times since 2015.

The Health department officials informed the chief minister that 1,40,639 virtual accounts have been created under Aarogyasri scheme for the people availing of the services in which the state government deposits the treatment amount which would then be auto-debited in the hospital accounts.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to modernise and strengthen cancer departments in seven medical colleges across the state. He instructed the officials to install four Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machines in teaching hospitals located in Vijayawada, Anantapur, Kakinada and Guntur.

Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Medical and Health Department Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, Aarogyasri CEO MN Harindra Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) Commissioner V Vinod Kumar and other senior officials were among those who attended the review meeting.

