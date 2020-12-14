CM YS Jagan To Hold AP Cabinet Meet On December 18

The state cabinet will meet at the Velagapudi Secretariat on December 18th at 11 AM. The meeting, which will be chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and will discuss on various state related issues. The meeting will be held at the Cabinet Conference Hall in the first block. Chief Secretary Nilam Sahwney has issued a circular to all the heads of the departments to send the items for agenda of the cabinet meeting as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister had decided to hold cabinet meetings two times a month but due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, it could not happen. Nellore district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu is going to submit a detailed report on crop damage due to Cyclone Nivar to the state government by December 15. The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet met on November 27th and the Cabinet also approved many bills.