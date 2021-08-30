CM YS Jagan Greets AP Telugus on Krishna Janmashtami

Amravati: On the occasion of Janmashtami, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy extended greetings to everyone. The Chief Minister also remembered Sri Krishna's message from the Bhagavad Gita on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. And he also appreciated the Lord's blessings on one and all in these trying times.

Tweeting on the occasion, he shared, "Happy Sri Krishnashtami to all the people of the state. I want the graceful blessings of Lord Krishna, who taught the Gita to the world and shared the philosophy of love, to be with all of us forever. #KrishnaJanmashtami."

Recalling the message of Shri Krishna, last year he shared, "Sri Krishna Janmashtami is the festival of building a harmonious society. This auspicious day symbolizes the establishment of peace, friendship, brotherhood, and public welfare in society."