Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the 'At Home' hosted by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Monday to mark the 76th Independence Day.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife YS Bharathi Reddy and was joined Lady Governor at the high table.

State Ministers, MLCs, MLAs, Officials and Party leaders were among those who attended the programme.