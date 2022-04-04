AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh on Monday got a new map with the creation of 13 new districts, taking the total number in the state to 26 districts with effect from April 4, 2022. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the new districts via video conferencing from the CM Camp Office at Tadepalli, in Guntur district. The state government, on Saturday, had issued a gazette notification to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 ones.

On the historic occasion of the formation of 26 districts in the new AP state, the Chief Minister extended his heartiest wishes and congratulations to the people, district officials, and employees of the new districts. He officially announced the names of the new districts himself. Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister reiterated that the formation of new districts was needed for ease of administration and decentralization, while the existing districts would remain the same.

Watch | CM YS Jagan Formally Launches 13 New Districts | Andhra Pradesh

In a state like Arunachal Pradesh which has less population as compared to Andhra Pradesh, there are 26 districts he said and there was a need to form more districts in terms of population as well. Earlier there was one district with a population of 38,15,000 people. Now with the formation of 26 districts, there will be one district that will have a population of around 19 lakh people. The Chief Minister said a district constituting 6 to 8 assembly segments were been formed except in tribal districts. The formation of new districts would offer better transparency and governance, he stated. The Chief Minister clarified that the government has set up these districts and created revenue divisions that will help in governance right from the village level which is the correct approach.

