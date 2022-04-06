AMARAVATI: After the historic formation of the 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to first visit Palnadu district headquarters Narasaraopet on Thursday.

He will leave his residence at Tadepalli at 10 am and reach SSN College Grounds at Narasaraopet at 10.35 am. There he will first unveil Kasu Vengala Reddy at PNC College at 10.50 am. Kasu Vengala Reddy served as Zilla Parishad chairman twice during 1962-64 and 1971-1976. He was the longest-serving ZP chief in the district and was considered an able administrator. He was the brother of Kasu Brahmananda Reddy a former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh

After the statue unveiling, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the public in a meeting at 11.00 am. There the Chief Minister will honor the Village/Ward Volunteers on the same platform and present awards to them. He will leave Narasaraopet at 12.35 pm and return to Tadepalli by 1 pm.

The Andhra Pradesh government will felicitate the Village/Ward Volunteers for the second year who have been working selflessly and disbursing pensions to the senior citizens and offering 35 different types of services to the people in the State. The Chief Minister will hand over the awards to a select few volunteers on that day. Afterwards, the Seva Vajra and Seva Ratna Award recipients will be given in an award ceremony under the auspices of the Ministers in charge of their respective districts.

As many as 875 volunteers would get the Seva Vajra, 4,136 volunteers the Seva Ratna, and 2,28,322 volunteers the Seva Mitra awards in a grand felicitation ceremony for their excellent services. Arrangements are being made to felicitate 2,33,333 people who are working in conjunction with the village/ ward secretariats this year who served for over a year without complaints.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile Guntur district has been divided into three separate districts -Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts. The district administration has already started work in Narasaraopet which is the district headquarters of Palnadu.

