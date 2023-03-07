CM YS Jagan Finalizes Welfare Calendar for Next Two Months

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with officials here on Tuesday and discussed the arrangements for the Assembly session beginning March 14 and welfare programmes to be implemented during the rest of March and in April.

It has been decided to launch the serving of Ragi Malt to school children in the mid-day meal from March 10 as MLC election code doesn’t apply to this.

It has also been decided to release funds to eligible students under total fee reimbursement scheme on March 18, announce the names of best volunteers on March 22 on the occasion of Ugadi festival, launch Jaganannaku Chebudam on March 23, conduct YSR Asara from March 25 to April 5, implement Jagananna Vasati Deevena on March 31, launch the Family Doctor Concept on April 6, felicitate the best volunteers on April 10 and launch EBC Nestham on April 18.

Dates for some of the programmes have been finalised keeping in view the MLC election code.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Pats AP Ministers For GIS Success