CM YS Jagan Extends Vinayaka Chavithi Greeting to Telugus

Amaravati: On the eve of Vinayaka Chaturthi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh. In a statement, YS Jagan said ‘with the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara – remover of obstacles, may all obstacles be removed and may all the people be blessed with all the blessings and prosperity.’

The Chief Minister prayed that every family in the state lead a happy and peaceful life and receive the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

