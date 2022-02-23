Amid increasing fears of an all-out war between Ukraine and Russia and both the countries are mobilising their military reserves, people of different nationalities including Indians have started leaving the tensed Ukrainian territory. Responding to the distress call of students from Andhra Pradesh who are studying in Ukraine, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday sent a letter to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extending his support for repatriating Andhra students from crisis-hit Ukraine,

He said in view of the rapidly evolving crisis in Ukraine, several students stranded in various colleges in that country have sought assistance from Andhra Pradesh to safely return home. ''I would like to bring to your kind notice that the Government of Andhra Pradesh will extend all possible support to the Government of India (GoI) in repatriating students in Ukraine from Andhra,'' he said in his letter to Jaishankar.

The AP state government is in continuous contact with students providing necessary support and assistance during the volatile situation in Ukraine. The state government officials have been in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy on the evolving situation, the Chief Minister said.

''I request the MEA officials concerned to reach out to Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi or officials from my office for any assistance and support required for repatriating students belonging to Andhra Pradesh,'' Reddy added. As the crisis further intensified between Ukraine and Russia, Air India operated a Boeing 787 aircraft to evacuate Indians from the eastern European country. Air India would operate two more flights between India and Ukraine on February 24 and 26.