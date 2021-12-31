AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended New Year greetings to the people of the State and wished them a happy and prosperous New Year-2022.

He wished that the New Year would ring in the chimes of health, happiness, and wellness in every family and the State will continue its welfare and development policies for a better future and inclusive growth.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the revised pension scheme (hiked to Rs 2,500) at Prathipadu town of Guntur district on January 1, 2022. The AP Government had announced the increase of old-age pension from the present Rs 2,250 a month to Rs 2,500 which would benefit 61,72,964 people across the state.

