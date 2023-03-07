CM YS Jagan Extends International Women's Day Greetings

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has greeted the women of Andhra Pradesh state on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday. He said women make up one half of society and their development is the key measure of the progress of any society.

The Chief Minister said that since coming to power in 2019, his YSRCP government has focused more on the economic, social, political, educational development and empowerment of women than any other government in the country. YS Jagan said the YSRCP government is the only government that is working for the all-round welfare of its people.

“Our schemes cover people right from the time a child is conceived in the womb and also the elderly. Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha, 30 lakh house pattas, Construction of 22 lakh houses, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and YSR Sampoorna Poshana are some of the schemes being run for the welfare of the people in the state,” CM YS Jagan said.

Stressing on the safety of women, the Chief Minister said the government has launched a Disha mobile app and special Disha police stations have taken several steps to protect and provide safety to the women and girls in the state.

The CM further said the YSRCP government has taken every step to enable the women of state to move ahead in the 21st century. He said the government has given decision-making power to women by making amendments to state laws. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon every family in particular and society in general to take pledge to show more respect and care for the girl child on the occasion of International Women's Day.