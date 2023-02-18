CM YS Jagan Expresses Grief Over Ex-MLA Sri Pathapati Sarraju’s Demise
Amaravati: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Sri Pathapati Sarraju, former MLA and Chairman of Kshatriya Corporation and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.
