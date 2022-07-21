Amaravati :Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his grief over the demise of Smt. Ghantasala Seetha Maha Lakshmi, daughter of Pingali Venkaiah garu who designed the national flag. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and recalled the contribution of the family to the freedom movement.

CM Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his grief over the demise of Smt. G.Seetha Maha Lakshmi, daughter of Pingali Venkaiah garu who designed the national flag. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) July 21, 2022

In 2021, CM YS Jagan felicitated Maha Lakshmi and the state government had extende a financial assistance of Rs 75 lakh to Venkaiah’s daughter. She was residing in PWD colony in Macheral town of Guntur district.

Also Read: Govt in a Mission Mode to Fill up 10 Lakh Vacant Posts, Says MoS Jitendra Singh