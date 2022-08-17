CM YS Jagan Expresses Anguish Over ITBP Jawan Rajsekhar’s Death in Pahalgam Bus Accident

Amaravati: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of ITBP Jawan Devarenti Rajsekhar and his colleagues who lost their lives in line of duty when the bus, in which they were travelling, fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Jawan D Rajsekhar hailed from Devapatla village of Sambepalli mandal in Annamayya district.Constable D Raj Shekhar from Annamayya district was among the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans who lost their lives in a gruesome bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam of Anantnag district earlier today. Nine personnel were also critically injured in the accident which took place near Chandanwari area in Anantnag district on Tuesday.

