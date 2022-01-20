CM YS Jagan Exhorts ‘One District, One Airport' In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the one district on airport concept is good and instructed the officials to expedite the works on Bhogapuram and Dagadarthi airports in Vizianagaram and Nellore districts.

During the review meeting on ports and airports held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the one airport in one district is a good concept and instructed the officials to plan accordingly and see that all airports are identical.

Efforts should be on for developing the basic infrastructure for the airports and the runways should be developed in such a way so that even Boeing airplanes can land. He told the officials to lay special focus on the development and expansion works on the existing six airports in the State along with two new airports.

He also told the officials to expedite works on the Bhogapuram and Dagadarthi airports besides the expansion works on the existing airports in a timeframe by drawing an action plan. He said that special focus should be laid on the expansion works of Gannavaram airport, keeping in view the growing traffic.

The officials have apprised the Chief Minister of the work in progress at Tirupati, Kadapa, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kurnool airports.

Fishing harbours

The Chief Minister told the officials to take up on a priority basis the construction works of nine fishing harbours and three ports. The officials said that work on Bhavanapadu and Ramayapatnam ports will begin soon. Works taken up on four fishing harbours in the first phase will be completed by October, the officials said. Of the nine fishing harbours, Uppada (East Godavari), Nizampatnam (Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna), and Juvvalpalem (Nellore) will be completed in the first phase, the officials said.

The remaining five harbours will be taken in the second phase and will be completed in the specified timeline and tenders will be finalized soon. In the second phase, harbours will be coming up at Budagatlapalem (Srikakulam district), Pudimadaka (Visakhapatnam), Biyyaputhippa (West Godavari), Odarevu (Prakasam) and Kothapatnam (Prakasam).

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Industries Department Karikal Valaven, CFSS CEO Ravisubhash, AP Maritime Board CEO K Muralidharan, AP Airports Development Corporation Advisor VN Bharath Reddy and other officials were also present.

