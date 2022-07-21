CM YS Jagan Directs Officials to Prepare Action Plan for Setting Up IT Hub in Visakhapatnam 

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) at the camp office here on Thursday and emphasised on effective reporting and monitoring.

During the review, the Chief Minister said that the State government got an opportunity to stand first in the country by competing at the national level, which was not the case in the past as no other State had so many schemes. He stated that for the first time unlike in any other State, the welfare schemes are being provided in a saturation mode, transparently through DBT duly following the welfare calendar. In this regard, he instructed the Collectors to take the responsibility of monitoring the SDG report and told the HODs to supervise it, as a continuous process. He said that every month the SDG report should be monitored by the Collectors.

Asserting that revolutionary changes and development programmes were initiated in health, education and agricultural sectors, which didn’t exist in other states, the Chief Minister said that a majority of welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Sampoornaposhana, Gorumudda, TMS, SMF were not reported up to the mark. He stressed that SOPs specifically related to the SDGs should be followed and directed the authorities to update comprehensive information related to SDGs.

Further, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to achieve 100 percent SDG targets in the education sector and stated that a meeting should be held twice a month under the supervision of the Chief Secretary, for the next three months. On this occasion, he directed the authorities to set up an IT Hub in Visakhapatnam with all modern amenities and asked them to prepare an action plan.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, HODs of various departments and other officials were among those who attended the meeting.

