CM YS Jagan Directs Officials To Implement Drip Irrigation System In State

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Agriculture Department to take all necessary steps to implement drip irrigation on a large scale across the state from next month.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Horticulture Commissioner S S Sridhar, Micro Irrigation Project Officer Harinatha Reddy and representatives of drip irrigation companies have met the Chief Minister at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly.

The representatives of drip irrigation companies have thanked the Chief Minister and assured all support to the state government in the implementation of drip irrigation in the state.