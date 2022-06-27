Srikakulam: Blunting the Opposition criticism over State reforms in education sector, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that his government spent over Rs 52,600 crore in the last three years on various welfare schemes and developmental activities.

Releasing Jagananna Amma Vodi for the third consecutive year, directly crediting Rs 6,595 crore into the accounts of 43.96 lakh mothers, the Chief Minister said here on Monday that the government had spent about 19,618 crore on Amma Vodi for the last three years. He also expressed concern over the 51,000 mothers who couldn’t avail the scheme as their children could not meet the scheme parameter of having 75 percent attendance.

The chief minister observed that the condition was relaxed in the first year and was exempted in the second year due to Covid. As the schools started to function normally, attendance was taken into consideration to see to it that the intended purpose of incentivizing mothers for sending their children to school was not defeated.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Government is crediting Rs 13,000 to the beneficiaries' account and the remaining Rs 2,000 will be credited to the TMF (Toilet Maintenance Fund) and SMF (School Maintenance Fund), which will be used for the maintenance of toilets and repair works in Government schools.

He slammed the opposition parties for criticism of the deduction and questioned whether any party had ever provided financial aid to mothers for sending their children to school. Many revolutionary changes were brought in the education sector to impart quality education to students preparing them to face the competitive world.

The Government made a pact with Byjus, an ed-tech company to guide the students with CBSE content free of cost, while those studying in private schools have to pay Rs 24,000 per year. Also, he said that the government is providing free tabs worth Rs 12,000 each to 4.7 lakh Class VIII students every year at a cost of Rs 500 crore to be prepared for writing Class X exam in CBSE syllabus in the academic year 2025. Besides these, he announced that Televisions or Digital Boards will be set up in every classroom to teach digital content.

Tearing into the opposition and a section of the media for waging war against him in an unethical way with conspiracies, the Chief Minister said that he was fighting with the 'Gang of Four'. He said that no one can harm him as long as the people are on his side. He cautioned the public to be wary of such elements and not to fall for their malicious propaganda. During his visit, the Chief Minister also announced the sanction of funds for several development projects in the Srikakulam district.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitaram, Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana, Seediri Appalaraju, MLC Duvvada Srinivas, MLAs Reddy Shanthi, Dharmana Krishnadas, and other officials and senior leaders were present at the event.

