CM YS Jagan Congratulates Indian Team on Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Win

Amaravati: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Indian team for winning the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T 20 World Cup defeating England by 7 wickets in the finals.

The Chief Minister wished the young team to continue the winning streak in future tournaments as well.

