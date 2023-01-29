CM YS Jagan Congratulates Indian Team on Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Win

Jan 29, 2023, 22:09 IST
Amaravati: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Indian team for winning the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T 20 World Cup defeating England by 7 wickets in the finals.

The Chief Minister wished the young team to continue the winning streak in future tournaments as well.

