CM YS Jagan Congratulates AP Collectors For Employment Guarantee Scheme Success

The Chief Minister said that the State secured first place in the country in the employment guarantee scheme and appreciated the Collectors for achieving this record. While the target is set to complete 16 crore work days by the end of June, the State has achieved it by completing over 17.18 crore work days. During the months of April, May and June even during peak Covid situation, there was no deficit in the employment for the poor.

He told to focus on Jagananna Paccha Thoranam programme and take up extensive planting across the State by completing plantations in 75,000 acres by August 15. Also, he directed the officials to complete fiber connections to 4024 villages by December 31 and set up digital libraries in every village panchayat. He told the officials to start the work by July 20.