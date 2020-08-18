AMARAVATI: In view of the continuous rain and flood situation in East and West Godavari districts, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct an aerial survey in these districts to estimate the extent of damage due to floods. The CM held a video conference with collectors of East and West Godavari districts on the flood situation in both districts on Tuesday, August 18.

YS Jagan advised officials and collectors to continue their job of assisting rehabilitation programs. "As I am going for an aerial survey, you do not have to leave the job of assisting rehabilitation programs," said the CM. He ordered officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to each of the families affected due to floods.

YS Jagan advised the officials not to hesitate over the expenditure in providing relief and rehabilitation works to the affected. YS Jagan instructed the MLAs and other people's representatives to take part in flood relief efforts and to see that immediate action should be taken over the problems from the field level information provided by volunteers.

The AP CM advised officials to recruit an officer in-charge to address the problems which will be brought to his notice from volunteers. The flood water is expected to come down to 17 lakh cusecs tonight, 12 lakh cusecs tomorrow morning and 8 lakh cusecs day after, said the AP CM.

He asked officials to estimate the crop damage within 10 days after the flood recedes and to restore power and communication systems as early as possible.