CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise of YSRCP MLC Bhageerath Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed his grief over the untimely death of Sri Challa Bhageerath Reddy, YSRCP MLC.

Coming from a political family in Owk in Nandyal district, Bhageerath was an active party leader. The Chief Minister recalled his contributions to the party and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Bhageerath Reddy worked as Kurnool district Congress president from 2003 to 2009 and also worked as All India Youth Congress Secretary between 2007 and 2008. In 2019, Bhageerath Reddy along with his father Challa Ramakrishna Reddy joined YSRCP. After the sudden demise of his father due to COVID-19, Bhageerath Reddy was given an MLC post under MLAs quota.