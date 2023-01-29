AMARAVATI/VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of former Congress minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar (70) and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

A senior Congress leader Vatti Vasanth Kumar passed away at Apollo Hospital in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Sunday while undergoing treatment. His family members will be shifting his body to his native village Pulla in the West Godavari district where the last rites would be conducted.

A two-time MLA from Unguturu in West Godavari , the former Congress leader had kept away from active politics since 2014. An ardent follower of former chief minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Vasanth Kumar was elected for the first time as an MLA in 2004 and retained the seat in 2009.

He was the rural development minister in Dr. YSR’s and Rosiah’s cabinets and served as the tourism and cinematography minister in Kiran Kumar Reddy’s Cabinet. Since his retirement from the Congress party Vatti Vasant Kumar was living in Vizag with his family members.

