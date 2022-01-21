AMARAVATI: Minister for I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani), stated that the Andhra Pradesh government has done its maximum for the employees and urged that they should think with a cool mind as to how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been compassionate towards them.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, he told the employees to think of the situation without being emotive as to how the issue was dealt with, especially during the difficult situation in wake of the fall in revenues during the Covid period. Due to the pandemic, there has been an increase in expenditure and the revenues have fallen, he said. In 2020-21 the revenue dipped from the estimated Rs 82,620 crores to Rs 60,688 crores. Meanwhile, the state lost revenue of Rs 21,000 crores due to Covid and had to spend Rs 30,000 crores to save people from Covid, he explained further.

"The Chief Minister has concern for the employees which was why he has announced IR immediately after coming to power and has announced 23 percent fitment to outsourcing employees as well, besides increasing the pay of Anganwadi workers, sanitary workers, ANMs, Home Guards and other staff. He has also announced that the kin of those employees who died due to Covid would be given a job by June," Perni Nani explained.

Despite all the shortcomings, the Chief Minister did not go back on his word. The pay bill with the implementation of the new PRC has increased by over Rs 10,000 crores. The employees should understand this aspect and appreciate the fact of how hard the Chief Minister is trying to balance the situation. The Minister stated that the employees can come for discussions at any point in time seeking an amicable solution.

Perni Nani flayed the Opposition for trying to politicize the issue and trying to provoke to employees be unmindful of the fact that the previous government has treated the employees badly. Those leaders who have harassed employees previously have now taken up the cause of employees and are shedding crocodile tears, and the employees should not fall in their trap, he said.

AP I&PR Minister Perni Nani Press Meet on PRC

