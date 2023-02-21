CM YS Jagan Bids Farewell to Outgoing AP Governor

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bid a heartwarming farewell to the outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan who was appointed as Chhattisgarh Governor.

At a specially arranged function by the State Government at the ‘A’ Convention Centre here on Tuesday in honour of the outgoing Governor, the Chief Minister hailed his guidance to the State during the last three and a half years as exemplary.

At a time when the relations between state Governments and Governors are marred by controversies, Biswabhusan Harichandan brought more decorum and dignity to the gubernatorial post by facilitating utmost coordination between various constitutional bodies and providing valuable guidance in the development of the State, he said.

Being an educationist, legal expert, freedom fighter and a writer, Biswabhusan Harichandan served as five-time MLA and four-term Minister in Odisha and left an indelible mark among the people there as an efficient administrator, said the Chief Minister.

Under his guidance, AP Red Cross Society extended wonderful services to the people and especially left a mark in the State during the pandemic, he said. The outgoing Governor guided the State like a father, gentleman and well wisher by showing utmost love and affection towards the people, he said.

Wishing him a successful tenure at Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister prayed for long life and good health to the out-going Governor and his wife. He felicitated Biswabhusan Harichandan with a shawl and presented him with an image of Lord Venkateswara.

Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, who also spoke on the occasion, described him as a people’s Governor who paid special interest towards understanding Telugu language and culture.

Replying to the felicitation, Biswabhusan Harichandan said he was overwhelmed by the immense respect, love and affection shown by the Chief Minister and the people of Andhra Pradesh towards him .

He said he wondered in the initial days of his tenure as Governor as to how the Government could implement several welfare schemes and on enquiring about the same, the Chief Minister replied saying he could implement the schemes with the blessings of God.

The Chief Minister has been implementing a plethora of welfare programs for all sections of people, he added, saying that Andhra Pradesh is far more advanced in the agricultural sector than many states in the country.

The outgoing Governor said that RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) have become role models for the rest of the country and added that the Chief Minister was like his family member. During the pandemic times, the Chief Minister took strong measures to control it and safeguard the public health system.

Several Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officials attended the farewell programme.

