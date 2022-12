Pulivendula (YSR District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy attended the wedding of his personal assistant (PA) D Ravi Sekhar's daughter at SCSR Gardens here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister and his wife blessed the couple Hema Latha and Gangadhar. Several ministers and public representatives were also present.



